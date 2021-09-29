Sheffield Archives pictures of mining history
Sheffield Archives pictures of mining history

Amazing pictures unearthed showing the lives of Sheffield coal miners through the decades

These fantastic pictures from the Sheffield Archives show more than a century of miners’ lives when the city still had pits.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:20 pm

They show the pits and the miners who worked at them and the times when they took strike action, supported by their families – including armed soldiers outside a pit during one early strike. To find these pictures, go to the Picture Sheffield website, www.picturesheffield.com, which has pictures and photographic gifts on sale. You can find them by searching using the reference numbers in the captions.

1. On the march

An NUM amnesty march on High Street, Sheffield city centre on March 30, 1985, during the miners' strike. Ref no: s41197

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Men and machines

No 1 Pit at Parkgate Colliery, Rotherham. Back end of of the gas winding engine. Ref no: s10720

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Strike days

Outcrop mining in Manor Lane, Manor Park during the 1912 coal strike, the first national miners' strike that won the right to a minimum wage. Ref no: s03726

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Orgreave team

Miners outside Orgreave Colliery, Handsworth on January 10, 1972. Ref no: s27833

Photo: Picture Sheffield

