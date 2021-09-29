They show the pits and the miners who worked at them and the times when they took strike action, supported by their families – including armed soldiers outside a pit during one early strike. To find these pictures, go to the Picture Sheffield website, www.picturesheffield.com, which has pictures and photographic gifts on sale. You can find them by searching using the reference numbers in the captions.
1. On the march
An NUM amnesty march on High Street, Sheffield city centre on March 30, 1985, during the miners' strike. Ref no: s41197
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Men and machines
No 1 Pit at Parkgate Colliery, Rotherham. Back end of of the gas winding engine. Ref no: s10720
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Strike days
Outcrop mining in Manor Lane, Manor Park during the 1912 coal strike, the first national miners' strike that won the right to a minimum wage. Ref no: s03726
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Orgreave team
Miners outside Orgreave Colliery, Handsworth on January 10, 1972. Ref no: s27833
Photo: Picture Sheffield