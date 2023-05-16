News you can trust since 1887
25 photos of things you can't do - or see - in Sheffield anymore

We may have seen many changes for the better over the years in Sheffield, but there are still some things we miss in the city.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th May 2023, 04:30 BST

We have put together a gallery of 25 things that were either iconic sights in the city, useful facilities, or just great fun to do. Many of us remember them from childhood, or even later in life.

Which of these do you miss the most?

We've put together 25 photos of things you can't do - or see - in Sheffield anymore

1. How we miss them

We've put together 25 photos of things you can't do - or see - in Sheffield anymore

Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section

2. Visit the museum's Arctic World section

Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section

The Traditional Heritage Museum, on Ecclesall Road was a popular attraction after opening in 1985, but it closed in 2011 The University of Sheffield, which owned the building, said at the time it could not afford the "very significant capital investment" needed to maintain it.

3. Visit the Traditional Heritage Museum on Ecclesall Road

The Traditional Heritage Museum, on Ecclesall Road was a popular attraction after opening in 1985, but it closed in 2011 The University of Sheffield, which owned the building, said at the time it could not afford the "very significant capital investment" needed to maintain it.

Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012.

4. Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012.

