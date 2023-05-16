We may have seen many changes for the better over the years in Sheffield, but there are still some things we miss in the city.
Which of these do you miss the most?
1. How we miss them
We've put together 25 photos of things you can't do - or see - in Sheffield anymore Photo: Submitted
2. Visit the museum's Arctic World section
Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Visit the Traditional Heritage Museum on Ecclesall Road
The Traditional Heritage Museum, on Ecclesall Road was a popular attraction after opening in 1985, but it closed in 2011 The University of Sheffield, which owned the building, said at the time it could not afford the "very significant capital investment" needed to maintain it. Photo: Paul Chappells
4. Sheffield Ski Village
Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers