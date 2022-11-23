News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Retro: 13 iconic city landmarks lost to history including the Hole in the Road

They were once iconic landmarks, known to all across Sheffield

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago

But they have all now been consigned to history, having either been demolished, removed, or just left to go to wrack and ruin.

Our picture gallery shows 13 sights many readers will fondly remember, which have been lost in recent decades. How many of them do you remember?

1. Iconic landmarks

They were all once iconic landmarks known across Sheffield. But now these familiar sights have been lost to history

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Tinsley towers

The 250 ft tall towers were demolished in August 2008. They had been famous nationally as they were so close the the M1

Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Photo Sales

3. The 'Hole in the Road'

The famous 'Hole in the Road', was filled in and replaced by Castle Square in 1994, as part of the works for the construction of Sheffield Supertram

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Crimean war memorial, Botanical Gardens

After being removed from the top of The Moor to the Botanical Gardens (without its previous column), the landmark was 'lost' again in 2004 when it was removed from the garden by Sheffield Council, and put into storage by the authority. It has never been put back on display.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield