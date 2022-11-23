Our picture gallery shows 13 sights many readers will fondly remember, which have been lost in recent decades. How many of them do you remember?
1. Iconic landmarks
They were all once iconic landmarks known across Sheffield. But now these familiar sights have been lost to history
Photo: National World
2. Tinsley towers
The 250 ft tall towers were demolished in August 2008. They had been famous nationally as they were so close the the M1
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
3. The 'Hole in the Road'
The famous 'Hole in the Road', was filled in and replaced by Castle Square in 1994, as part of the works for the construction of Sheffield Supertram
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Crimean war memorial, Botanical Gardens
After being removed from the top of The Moor to the Botanical Gardens (without its previous column), the landmark was 'lost' again in 2004 when it was removed from the garden by Sheffield Council, and put into storage by the authority. It has never been put back on display.
Photo: Dean Atkins