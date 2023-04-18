News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Gallery shows well-loved city centre shops of the 80s, in an era before Meadowhall

It was the days before Meadowhall or the internet.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:05 BST

And that meant if you wanted to go shopping, the place to go was Sheffield city centre.

That was the 1980s in Sheffield. In those days, Fargate was packed with shoppers, and The Moor was similarly busy, while the route between the two, along Pinstone Street, also remained bustling. Similarly places like West Street were thriving.

We have put together a picture gallery which shows some of the best loved places to shop back in the 1980s. Some were huge, while others were pretty tiny, but nevertheess massively popular. Which was your favourite?

It was the era before Meadowhall - and this gallery looks back at some of the popular shops in Sheffield town centre in the 1980s

It was the era before Meadowhall - and this gallery looks back at some of the popular shops in Sheffield town centre in the 1980s Photo: Submitted

Just Micro, on Carver Street, was the main specialist computer games shop, a favourite with teenagers, where you could try before you buy. Still taken from the film From Bedroom to Billions.

Just Micro, on Carver Street, was the main specialist computer games shop, a favourite with teenagers, where you could try before you buy. Still taken from the film From Bedroom to Billions. Photo: Submitted

GT Sports on Norfolk Row was often cheaper than other shops for similar items. Photo: Picture Sheffield

GT Sports on Norfolk Row was often cheaper than other shops for similar items. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

W Hartley Seed was Sheffield's big book shop. There was this branch on West Street, as well as one in Broomhill.

W Hartley Seed was Sheffield's big book shop. There was this branch on West Street, as well as one in Broomhill. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

