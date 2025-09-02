A top doctor in Barnsley who was convicted for having more than 2,000 indecent images of children showed “no remorse” as he was struck off from ever practicing again.

Robert Senior, a former podiatrist for South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, pleaded guilty in August last year at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court to amassing over 2,000 indecent images of children, including 65 classed as ‘Category A’, the most extreme rating there is.

Robert Senior was sentenced at Barnsley Magistrates' Court in September 2024 for possessing over 2,300 indecent images of children, including 65 rated as ‘Category A’, the most graphic there is.

He downloaded the hoard of vile images between January 2019 and April 2023, and was arrested in early May that year.

At his sentencing in September 2024, he was handed a community order, a 30-day rehabilitation requirement, and was made to sign the sex offenders’ register. The court also ordered the destruction of two of his laptops and a tablet.

Now, a recently published report from a Conduct and Competence Committee meeting held in June this year by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service - where Senior was struck off from practicing medicine ever again - claims the former doctor showed “no reflection, remorse or insight” over his offending.

The hearing also revealed how Senior churlishly resigned before his court case, claiming the trust had been “unsupportive” following his arrest. The panel also felt there was “a real risk that the behaviour would be repeated” because of Senior’s lack of insight.

The report reads: “The Panel finds that in this case there is no explanation for the offending, serious sexually motivated acts, a lack of insight, no remorse and no evidence of a willingness to resolve matters.

“The Panel noted that in his email dated July 8, 2024 [a month before his court date], the Registrant stated ‘My values could not allow me to continue working for an unsupportive organisation and ….I decided to retire.’

“There was no detailed reflection from the Registrant to reassure the Panel that he had addressed the issues that led to the offending.

“...there was insufficient evidence of insight and remediation and there was a risk of repetition.

“For that reason the Panel has concluded that the Registrant’s fitness to practise is impaired.”

Senior - who did not attend the hearing - was struck off the Register.