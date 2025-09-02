Three years after initially approaching GPs to complain about rectal bleeding a dad-of-two died from cancer that was missed in initial tests.

In March 2020, James Beasley attended his GP surgery after suffering from rectal bleeding.

Yet, reports suggests the GP believed he had haemorrhoids and he wasn’t referred for further tests.

He returned to the surgery nine months later complaining of constipation, abdominal pain and more bleeding. He underwent blood tests, however no follow-up appointment took place even though his iron levels were low.

In August 2021, the dad from Maltby went to hospital with ongoing bowel issues including diarrhoea, pain and weight loss when he was referred for a coloscopy under the two-week pathway.

Further tests revealed he had cancer, and in February 2023 James died aged 68.

Following James’ death, his daughters Jane, Amanda, and wife Christine, hired medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his care and whether his cancer could have been found sooner.

They are now hoping to raise awareness of the signs of bowel cancer, as the legal team secured an undisclosed out of court settlement from the GPs involved in James’ care.

The GPs denied liability.

Emily Mansfield, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for James’ loved ones, who have understandably struggled to come to terms with losing their dad and husband.

“Their grief has been made worse by the questions and concerns they had over his care. While nothing can make up for what’s happened, we’re pleased to have secured the answers the family deserve.

“By sharing James’ story, the family hope they can make others aware of the signs of bowel cancer. Early detection and treatment are key to beating this disease.”

Through their legal representatives, the GPs said they were “very sorry for the outcome” and offered “sincere condolences.”

Following James’s diagnosis, in October 2021, he was advised the cancer was terminal. A decision was made to for him to undergo palliative chemotherapy. He also had a stoma fitted.

The former caretaker was described as a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jane, a wedding coordinator, said: “Dad had complaining about bowel problems for quite a while but trusted the doctors when they said it was probably haemorrhoids. So when we were told it was bowel cancer, it completely floored us.

“To then be told that it was terminal devastated us all. Dad worried so much about the rest of us. Even at his lowest, he cared more about how his illness was impacting us than himself. That’s the kind of person he was.

“His condition deteriorated quickly within his last year. Watching dad suffer, knowing there was nothing we could do, was awful.

“We miss him every day and while I know nothing will ever change what happened, we felt like we had to get him some answers.

“All we can hope for now is that by sharing dad’s story, we can help prevent someone else from potentially going through a similar ordeal. If speaking out and raising awareness around bowel cancer can save just one person, it will have been worth it.”