They have been brought to justice after receiving convictions for their wicked crimes.
Some of these defendants acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, and accordingly, got time off the length of their prison sentence.
Others sought to deny their crimes, and were convicted at the conclusion of their Sheffield Crown Court trial.
The shortest sentence passed down to the sex offenders included in this list is one of 34 months, while the longest sentence currently being served after a 2025 sentencing hearing is one of 20 years.
Even after serving their sentence, a number of these offenders will still be subject to notification requirements, as part of court orders forcing them to remain on the sex offenders’ register for a set period of time.
1. Sex offenders jailed during 2025
All of the sex offenders pictured here were sent to begin prison sentences during 2025. Top row, left to right: Neil Hamilton; Peter Stone; Graham Marshall; Anthony Millwood and Ashley Ellison. Second row, left to right: Kevin Cox; Mark Nicholls; John March and Romauld Stefan Houphouet. Third row, left to right: Absolom Sigiyo; Jamil Talukder; Mark Evans and Robert Evans. Fourth row, left to right: Paul Richardson; Alexander Sherwood; Mohammed Hanif Khan and Clifford Hayes
| Adobe/NCA/SYP/BTP
2. Neil Hamilton: Sex offender jailed for seven years
A man who was preyed upon by a sex offender while in an intoxicated state has detailed the destructive spiral of self-sabotage the sex attack has sent him on.
Neil Hamilton sought to deny responsibility for the sexual assault, but jurors found him guilty of one count of assault by penetration at the conclusion of his Sheffield Crown Court trial.
In a statement read during Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the man he targeted said: “After the incident I stopped eating, and didn’t think life was worth living.”
“I’ve been trying to regain some sense of masculinity,” the complainant said.
He described how the attack, which occurred on January 27, 2025, resulted in him “spiralling into using drugs” over the course of a 10-week period, and was sent back to that dark place during the course of Hamilton’s trial.
The complainant added: “Neil will be released from prison one day, however I will have to live with this for the rest of my life.”
A hearing held on June 10, 2025 heard how the complainant was heavily intoxicated when Hamilton, aged 58, assaulted him.
Sending Hamilton to begin a seven-year prison sentence, Judge Rachael Harrison told him: “Having heard the evidence, I’m sure that you waited until he was in that state before you sexually assaulted him, while he was face down.” | SYP
3. Peter Stone: Rapist jailed for 14 years
52-year-old Peter Stone has been brought to justice after being convicted of offences including two counts of rape, both of which were carried out last year.
On the first occasion, Stone gained entry to his victim’s address, despite her door being locked, and raped her while she was asleep.
He subsequently spent six hours banging on the woman’s door and when she opened her door to tell him to stop, he forced his way into her address and raped her a second time.
Cowardly Stone sought to deny responsibility for the sex attacks, and the case went to trial after he entered not guilty pleas to the charges he faced.
The complainant faced Stone, of Thirlmere Gardens, Doncaster, to give evidence at his Sheffield Crown Court trial, where she detailed his horrific crimes, and the distress he has caused her.
He subsequently spent six hours banging on the woman’s door and when she opened her door to tell him to stop, he forced his way into her address and raped her a second time.
Cowardly Stone sought to deny responsibility for the sex attacks, and the case went to trial after he entered not guilty pleas to the charges he faced.
The complainant faced Stone, of Thirlmere Gardens, Doncaster, to give evidence at his Sheffield Crown Court trial, where she detailed his horrific crimes, and the distress he has caused her.
Following the woman’s evidence, jurors rejected Stone’s account and convicted him of the sex offences.
He was brought before the same court on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, when he was jailed for 14 years. | SYP
4. Graham Marshall: Jailed for five years, nine months
As Sheffield man Graham Marshall begins a prison sentence for a catalogue of sex offences and shocking acts of bestiality, police released this custody image of him.
39-year-old Marshall periodically rocked back and forth, and kept his head in his hands for much of this morning’s resumed sentencing hearing, as his ‘depraved’ conduct was outlined in great detail by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.
He remained silent, however, when Judge Richardson handed down a prison sentence of five years, nine months, with an extended licence period of four years - bringing his total sentence to one of nine years, six months - after deeming him to be a dangerous offender during a hearing held on March 3, 2025.
Both Marshall, along with his co-accused and former partner, Paige Reaney, pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to bestiality relating to their pet pug Charlie, with Reaney admitting to full sex with the animal, and Marshall admitting to aiding and abetting such acts.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how both defendants subjected to unnecessary suffering, along with habitual sexual activity, during a period of more than three years, running between August 2019 and December 2022.
Marshall, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for offences committed solely by him, including taking his own indecent image of a child under the age of 10, along with voyeurism relating to a hidden camera inside the private bathroom of a residence, and the possession of child abuse images of Categories A, B and C, and extreme pornography.
Judge Richardson said he believed Reaney had been subject to an ‘element of coercion,’ and in the videos of the depraved acts of bestiality captured by Marshall, he could be heard giving instructions.
He said: “I observed, when adjourning this case on Friday last, in a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity. This case is perhaps the worst example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across.”
| SYP