As Sheffield man Graham Marshall begins a prison sentence for a catalogue of sex offences and shocking acts of bestiality, police released this custody image of him. 39-year-old Marshall periodically rocked back and forth, and kept his head in his hands for much of this morning’s resumed sentencing hearing, as his ‘depraved’ conduct was outlined in great detail by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC. He remained silent, however, when Judge Richardson handed down a prison sentence of five years, nine months, with an extended licence period of four years - bringing his total sentence to one of nine years, six months - after deeming him to be a dangerous offender during a hearing held on March 3, 2025. Both Marshall, along with his co-accused and former partner, Paige Reaney, pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to bestiality relating to their pet pug Charlie, with Reaney admitting to full sex with the animal, and Marshall admitting to aiding and abetting such acts. Sheffield Crown Court heard how both defendants subjected to unnecessary suffering, along with habitual sexual activity, during a period of more than three years, running between August 2019 and December 2022. Marshall, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for offences committed solely by him, including taking his own indecent image of a child under the age of 10, along with voyeurism relating to a hidden camera inside the private bathroom of a residence, and the possession of child abuse images of Categories A, B and C, and extreme pornography. Judge Richardson said he believed Reaney had been subject to an ‘element of coercion,’ and in the videos of the depraved acts of bestiality captured by Marshall, he could be heard giving instructions. He said: “I observed, when adjourning this case on Friday last, in a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity. This case is perhaps the worst example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across.” | SYP