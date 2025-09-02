A man accused of assaulting his partner whilst he was a serving South Yorkshire Police officer is set to face a misconduct hearing.

The allegation has been made against Kieran Blagden, who was a serving police constable at the time of the alleged incident, but is understood to have subsequently left the force.

Mr Blagden is set to face the allegation during a misconduct hearing scheduled to take place on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Details of the allegation, announcing the hearing, have been published by South Yorkshire Police.

They state: “It is alleged that the former officer assaulted his partner in November 2023.

“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

“The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”

Detailing the “purpose” of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to “show” that their “disciplinary system is open and transparent” and to demonstrate that the force does “hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.