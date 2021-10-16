The 2012 Olympic champion, who won her gold medal on what became known as ‘Super Saturday’ sent her message of heartfelt thanks on Super Saturday 2021 – a day aimed at reducing waiting times for children and young people after they increased during the pandemic.

In her video, Sheffield’s very own golden girl says: “I have nothing but admiration for all the staff there, and all NHS workers…Super Saturday is a shining example of how incredible you all are and all your amazing achievements.”

Dame Jessica has been a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity since April 2006 and regularly visits the wards to see the children with her Olympic medals on display.

Today, Sheffield Children’s Hospital is running extra clinics and theatres and its health professionals will also be visiting a number of locations in the city on a special children’s health bus.

It is among 10 children’s hospitals taking part in Super Saturday this year, which showcases and celebrates their commitment to reducing waiting times.

By working together collaboratively the hospitals seek to accelerate the number of children and young people that can be seen, reducing waiting times not just now, but in the future.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has thanked workers at Sheffield Children's Hospital for their efforts to reduce waiting times for city children

As well as running extra services, the hospitals are also identifying, piloting and sharing new innovative ways of working.