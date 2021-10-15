Police running night patrols as fears raised of hammer break-ins on Sheffield estate

Police have been operating overnight patrols on a Sheffield estate amid reports of raiders entering homes with hammers.

By David Kessen
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:40 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:40 pm

Concerns were raised over the problem of break ins on the Intake estate in the city at the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team’s online October engagement event, which was held this evening.

Officers were asked about a rise in car and house burglaries, where the burglars were said to have entered with the hammers.

Stock - House Robber / Burglar / burglary / break in. Police are running night patrols after concerns over break-ins in Intake, Sheffield

Officers replying to the public questions at the session said that they were aware of the increase in burglaries in the area, and explained they were taking action.

They stated: “We've identified some suspects for them and are actively looking for them. The neighbourhood police team were on overnight patrols last week to target burglaries and are scheduled to again very shortly.”

In August, a break-in involving hammers were reported in Fox Hill, Sheffield, prompting an appeal for information by officers coverying that part of the city.

