Stannington Infant: 'Exceptional education' at Sheffield school earns 'Outstanding' grade from Ofsted
They waited 15 years for a new visit from Ofsted, but it seems they had nothing to worry about.
A Sheffield school where little ones "get off to a flying start" has re-earned its 'Outstanding' rating from the education watchdog after a 15-year wait.
Stannington Infant School, in Stannington Road, has been praised for providing an "exceptional education" and given a top-shelf rating by Ofsted.
It comes after what might have been some nervous anticipation for staff, who have waited nearly 15 years for a new report following the site’s last visit in 2009, when it was also rated 'Outstanding'. Since then, it has joined Peak Edge Academy Trust and relaunched as an academy in 2019.
The report reads: "Stannington Infant School provides pupils with an exceptional education. The school has the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve.
"Pupils feel happy and safe in school [and] their behaviour in lessons and around school is impeccable. Pupils appear joyful as they move from one part of school to another."
Inspectors noted how lessons and activities can range from sewing to whole school presentations from students who opt-in to be 'Healthy Minds Champions', and wrote that children in Reception "get off to a flying start".
The report concludes: "Leaders, including governors and trustees, are relentless in their commitment to the pupils and community... Staff report that they are valued members of a supportive team."
As previously reported by The Star, more than a dozen of Sheffield’s 'Oustanding' schools were left waiting 10 years or more for a fresh visit by the watchdog because of an old government policy. Often, many of these schools were instead re-rated as 'Good'.
However, Stannington’s new report, published on January 25, means the school has not only maintained its top-of-the-class rating but also makes it the first of its kind in Sheffield to do so under the new framework.
Interestingly, the second school to do this is Oughtibridge Primary School - whose report was also published this week and is also run by Peak Edge Academy Trust.
Sarah Binns, headteacher at Stannington Infant School, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive the outstanding rating once again. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our incredible staff, children, and the supportive community around us. We are committed to providing an exceptional educational for our children that fosters both academic excellence and personal growth."