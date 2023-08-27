News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed

Outstanding Sheffield schools: Another year passes at top schools where Ofsted visits are 10 years out of date

One year ago, The Star highlighted how many schools had not been visited in 10 years. There has been very little progress since then.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Another year has passed without Sheffield's top-rated schools receiving a fresh inspection from Ofsted, leaving many without any scrutiny for over 10 years.

A year ago, The Star highlighted the Steel City schools that had been waiting for a decade or more to prove again to inspectors they deserved to be rated 'outstanding'.

Delays in carrying out inspections do not seem to have improved for the education watchdog, as many of the same schools have gone yet another a year without a visit.

In recent years, the rules governing top-rated schools were changed. Previously, 'outstanding' schools did not need to be fully reinspected without concerns being raised. Now, they require routine full inspections.

Between this and interruptions brought on by Covid-19, inspectors face huge backlogs, and many of Sheffield's 'outstanding' schools have not been scrutinised in over a decade.

Some progress has been made. Since September 2022, St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School was rated 'good' in its first inspection in 15 years, and Silverdale School was rated 'good' in its first visit in nearly a decade.

The most severely out-of-date rating is now Stannington Infant School, which has been waiting since October 2007 for a fresh visit.

These are the Sheffield schools The Star highlighted in September 2022 for having out-of-date Ofsted reports and what has happened in the year since.

Brightside nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2013, meaning it has now been waiting over 10 years for a fresh visit. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/106987

1. Brightside Nursery Infant School - June 2013

Brightside nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2013, meaning it has now been waiting over 10 years for a fresh visit. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/106987 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and as of now has not been revisited by Ofsted in 12 years. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107154

2. Broomhill Infant School - June 2011

Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and as of now has not been revisited by Ofsted in 12 years. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107154 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Holt House Infant School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2009 - but was at last revisited in December 2022, after 12 years, where it was rated 'Good'. Inspectors wrote: "This is a welcoming and highly inclusive school."

3. Holt House Infant School - Reinspected in December 2022 after 12 years

Holt House Infant School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2009 - but was at last revisited in December 2022, after 12 years, where it was rated 'Good'. Inspectors wrote: "This is a welcoming and highly inclusive school." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
King Ecgbert School was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in January 2014 and has now not been revisited in nearly 10 years.

4. King Ecgbert School - January 2014

King Ecgbert School was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in January 2014 and has now not been revisited in nearly 10 years. Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsSheffieldOfstedInspectorsCovid-19