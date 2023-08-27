One year ago, The Star highlighted how many schools had not been visited in 10 years. There has been very little progress since then.

Another year has passed without Sheffield's top-rated schools receiving a fresh inspection from Ofsted, leaving many without any scrutiny for over 10 years.

Delays in carrying out inspections do not seem to have improved for the education watchdog, as many of the same schools have gone yet another a year without a visit.

In recent years, the rules governing top-rated schools were changed. Previously, 'outstanding' schools did not need to be fully reinspected without concerns being raised. Now, they require routine full inspections.

Between this and interruptions brought on by Covid-19, inspectors face huge backlogs, and many of Sheffield's 'outstanding' schools have not been scrutinised in over a decade.

Some progress has been made. Since September 2022, St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School was rated 'good' in its first inspection in 15 years, and Silverdale School was rated 'good' in its first visit in nearly a decade.

The most severely out-of-date rating is now Stannington Infant School, which has been waiting since October 2007 for a fresh visit.

These are the Sheffield schools The Star highlighted in September 2022 for having out-of-date Ofsted reports and what has happened in the year since.

1 . Brightside Nursery Infant School - June 2013 Brightside nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2013, meaning it has now been waiting over 10 years for a fresh visit.

2 . Broomhill Infant School - June 2011 Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and as of now has not been revisited by Ofsted in 12 years.

3 . Holt House Infant School - Reinspected in December 2022 after 12 years Holt House Infant School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2009 - but was at last revisited in December 2022, after 12 years, where it was rated 'Good'. Inspectors wrote: "This is a welcoming and highly inclusive school."