Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield primary school where 'pupil parliaments,' second languages and lessons on democracy are all the norm has been rated one of the best in the city.

Mosborough Primary School, in New School Lane, is now one of the only of its kind in the Steel City to earn an 'Outstanding' grade in all areas from Ofsted.

After years of effort, Mosborough Primary School, in New School Road, Sheffield, haws been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in its latest report. Photo by Dean Atkins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spotless report by inspectors, published on January 22, upgraded it from its long-standing 'Good' rating and heaped praise on the seemingly every aspect of life for its 400 pupils.

Head of School Genaya Smales said: "It's wonderful. I think it's a real reflection of our children, our staff, our parents and our community to make it the wonderful place that it is.

"It's been a sustained effort - we are obsessed with developing the whole child."

The report reads: "Pupils thrive at Mosborough Primary School... Adults make sure that no learning time is lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils behave exceptionally well. They treat each other and staff with respect [and] get on extremely well.

"The school has designed the curriculum for pupils’ personal, social and health education as carefully as the academic subjects. The curriculum is ambitious."

More praise was poured on Mosborough's children's behaviour and for demonstrating how well they took their lessons to heart. Pupils "spoke confidently about democracy and staying safe online." Lessons in French and history were enthusiastically embraced, and a spotlight was put on its "high quality, extra-curricular clubs," which reportedly include 'world explorers' for geography and the school's own 'pupil parliament.'

Inspectors said: "There are regular opportunities for pupils to build their understanding of other faiths and cultures. Pupils respect and value people from diverse backgrounds. Their behaviours reflect their understanding of the fundamental British values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils and families highly praise the school, which is the hub of its local community."

Ms Smales: "Our children have a really powerful voice at Mosborough Primary School.