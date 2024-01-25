Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic is banned outside a Sheffield secondary school after a string of 'near misses' forced teachers to become traffic cops.

Astrea Academy in Burngreave was plagued by cars turning and double yellow line parking at drop-off and pick-up time. Staff had to stand in the road and direct traffic to ensure the safety of pupils.

Coun Ben Miskell meets children and staff at Astrea Academy's new School Street.

Now, Andover Street is closed to vehicles between 8am and 9.15am and 2.30pm and 3.45pm Monday to Friday.

It is the first secondary school in Sheffield to introduce a 'School Street' and the 12th overall.

As well as safety, it aims to cut air pollution and encourage its 1,370 students to walk, cycle or scooter to school.

Lorraine Yates, assistant principal, said it would have a huge impact.

She added: "We are already seeing fewer cars at key times of the day allowing scholars to travel to and from the academy safely.

"The number of near miss incidents with cars turning and parking on double yellow lines meant staff were having to direct traffic and stand in the road to ensure scholars could cross safely, this is now something we don’t have to do."

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate committee, said he hoped there would be "many more" School Streets across Sheffield.

He said: "We’ve worked hard to set up 12 School Streets in primary schools, as part of a hugely ambitious programme to improve road safety and encourage active travel in Sheffield.

