The first children inside let out excited gasps as they took it all in.

One of Sheffield's largest primary schools has cut the ribbon on its new library after months of waiting.

High Hazels Academy, in Fisher Lane, Darnall, ripped out its old staff room and spent months in planning so it could build a dedicated reading space for its pupils to enjoy for years to come.

At the opening ceremony on January 17, the first children through the door audibly gasped as finally got to see what's been going on behind the scenes and discover the treasure trove of books inside.

Wrap-around vinyl wallpaper of magic trees and seats made out to look like mushrooms lend the new space the feel of an enchanted forest. Pupils rushed to explore the shelves and see if their favourite series were in stock.

Principal Marie Elliott said: "We're so happy to finally be opening this beautiful and dedicated reading space for our children.

"We didn't have a dedicated space before and that had to change, so children can develop their love of reading. We have created a magical library to tempt our children into texts. It provides them with a wonderful space to relax, browse, and truly read for pleasure."

The seeds of the new library were planted over a year ago when the High Hazels put pen to paper and began applying for grants to start building, eventually securing £10,000 from Chase Rewarding Futures.

Other contributions included £500 from the Church of Christ in Darnall and another donation from the school's PTA. Sheffield book supplier Madeleine Lindley Ltd was then brought in to stock the shelves.

Bumps in the road included scrapping initial plans that would have put the library far on one side of the school. Instead, it was decided the nook needed to be central for everyone to enjoy - so planners chose to rip out the former staff room and give it a complete makeover.

High Hazels reading lead Fahana Ali said: "It started out as a small project but it grew so quickly. We are a big school and we needed to do it justice.

"It was a lot of work but the estates team have done amazingly and the attention to detail is amazing. Even the radiators are beautiful."

Ms Elliott said: Reading is at the core of ourcurriculum. Our phonics and whole class reading sessions are designed to make sure all our pupils are able to read fluently and proficiently by the time they leave Y6.

"I want all our children at High Hazels to become engaged with reading as it is one of the most important wants to make a difference to their life chances.

"We are implementing a variety of core strategies to encourage sustained reading across the school as we genuinely want all our pupils to develop a deep and long-lasting love of reading."

The opening ceremony on January 17 also included a reading and workshop with Sheffield children's author/illustrator Bethan Woollvin.

1 . Cutting the ribbon After months of work, Principal Marie Elliott snips the ribbon on High Hazel Academy's new library in Sheffield. Children gasped as they were first let into their new treasure trove of books. Photo Sales

2 . The honest reaction These were the amazed faces of the first children through the door of the new library. Photo: High Hazels Academy Photo Sales

3 . Little explorers The children selected to first see the new library audibly gasped as they were let through the door and got to see what all the fuss had been about for the past few months. Photo Sales