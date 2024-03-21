Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield secondary school has cut the ribbon on its new sixth form building.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councilor Colin Ross cuts the ribbon at the new Sixth Form building at King Ecgbert School, Dore, Sheffield.

Almost a year to the date after first breaking ground, King Ecgbert School, in Dore, has welcomed students into what it calls a "state-of-the-art, stunning, dedicated modern space", featuring 15 classrooms, a giant wall-to-floor glass study room, and "stunning" views over the countryside.

Head teacher Paul Haigh said: "It is with great pride that we open the new sixth form building today. It took only a year to build but the project was many years in the making, so this marks the end of a long journey.

"It is exciting to consider all the future opportunities the facility will help provide for our students, inspiring them on their future journey to become the graduate professionals of the future."

The new sixth form building features 15 classrooms, a giant wall-to-floor glass study room, a "university feel" and "stunning views" over the countryside."

The secondary school is one of the largest in Sheffield with 1,450 students and is part of Mercia Learning Trust.

It is hoped moving its 380 sixth form students into the bespoke building will enable the school to free up space within the main school, creating room Year 7 pupils.

Rebecca McCairns, director of sixth form at King Ecgbert School said: "This building is all about the future... It will be a place where students genuinely want to come to study; a home away from home. It will house our future medics, lawyers, athletes, artists and hopefully teachers."

Councillor Maroof Raouf, deputy chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "Having worked at a number of Sixth Form schools in the city, I know there is more pressure on school provision places than ever before. I know the opening of this new building will be a source of pride for Sheffield, symbolising the commitment we are making to rapid progress and investment in education in this city."