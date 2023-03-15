News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

King Ecgbert School: Ground-breaking ceremony held for new Sheffield sixth form building

A Sheffield school has taken its first steps towards building a new home for its sixth form students.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at King Ecgbert School in Dore for a modern, single-storey block due to open in time for the start of the academic year intake of 2023. The school says the new building will house 15 state-of-the-art classrooms, a giant ‘wall-to-floor’ glass study room and “university standard facilities” to support their learning, all with stunning views out over the countryside.

At the ceremony on Monday, March 13, head teacher Paul Haigh and staff from the school joined representatives from the school’s governance and contractors R G Carter to celebrate the launch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A time capsule was also created to commemorate the occasion and will be buried on the site later in the project.

Most Popular
A ground breaking ceremony was held at Sheffield's King Ecgbert School for a new sixth form building that will be open in time for the academic intake of 2023.
A ground breaking ceremony was held at Sheffield's King Ecgbert School for a new sixth form building that will be open in time for the academic intake of 2023.
A ground breaking ceremony was held at Sheffield's King Ecgbert School for a new sixth form building that will be open in time for the academic intake of 2023.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “We are delighted to mark the beginning of the construction of our new sixth form building. It has been a huge privilege for me to break the ground today in what will soon be a first-class learning setting and an exciting, inspirational, and creative centre for future lawyers, medics, nurses, sports stars, artists, and teachers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris French, CEO for the Mercia Learning Trust said: “It’s extremely exciting to finally get the ball rolling on the school’s new sixth form building. It will provide pupils with state-of-the-art facilities, modern classrooms and an environment and help provide the space to accommodate all catchment students as they progress through school.”

King Ecgbert currently has around 380 sixth form students and hopes the new building will increase capacity.

An artist's impression of the new sixth form building at King Ecgbert School. Credit HML Architects.
An artist's impression of the new sixth form building at King Ecgbert School. Credit HML Architects.
An artist's impression of the new sixth form building at King Ecgbert School. Credit HML Architects.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rebecca McCairns, Director of Sixth Form at King Ecgbert with the time capsule
Rebecca McCairns, Director of Sixth Form at King Ecgbert with the time capsule
Rebecca McCairns, Director of Sixth Form at King Ecgbert with the time capsule
Sheffield