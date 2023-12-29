The Star has listed the Ofsted ratings for all of Sheffield's schools as of the end of December 2023.

The deadline for parents to get their applications in for a place in reception for the 2024-25 academic year is a scant few weeks away, with the closing date set for January 15.

All parents only want the best for their children - and one of the biggest worries is whether their little ones are off to the best schools.

The simplest way to get a first impression of a school is to check their rating with the education watchdog, Ofsted, which inspects all state and independent schools in the country and grades them as Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good or Outstanding.

To help you, The Star has listed all schools in Sheffield by their Ofsted rating at the end of December 2023.

It shows that the vast majority of the Steel City’s schools are rated 'Good' and a small handful are rated 'Requires Improvement'.

Quite a few schools that were on the 'Inadequate' list last year are no longer graded on this year's list, as they have since been converted into an academy and are awaiting their first 'fresh start' visit from inspectors.

And while there are a few new faces on the 'Outstanding' list, as The Star reported this year, many of them are still waiting for a fresh visit from Ofsted after 10 years or even more.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's primary and secondary schools at the end of 2023, in order of Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvment, Inadequate, and 'not yet inspected or graded'.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

- Brightside Nursery and Infant School;

- Coit Primary School

- Dore Primary School

- King Ecgbert School;

- Oasis Academy Watermead;

- Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy;

- Seven Hills School;

- St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam);

- Tapton School

- Totley Primary School

- Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Sheffield schools rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

- Abbeyfield Primary Academy

- Abbey Lane Primary School

- Acres Hill Community Primary School

- Angram Bank Primary School

- All Saints' Catholic High School;

- Arbourthorne Community Primary School;

- Archdale School;

- Athelstan Primary School;

- Ballifield Primary

- Beck Primary

- Becton School;

- Bents Green School;

- Bethany School;

- Brantwood Specialist School;

- Broomhill Infant School;

- Brunswick Community Primary School

- Byron Wood Primary Academy;

- Carter Knowle Junior School;

- Charnock Hall Primary Academy

- Chapeltown Academy;

- Deepcar St John’s CoE Junior School

- Dobcroft Infant School;

- Dobcroft Junior School;

- E-ACT Pathways Academy;

- Ecclesall Primary School;

- Ecclesfield School;

- Firth Park Academy;

- Forge Valley School;

- Fox Hill Primary

- Greengate Lane Academy

- Greenhill Primary School

- Grenoside Community Primary School

- Greystones Primary School;

- Halfway Junior School

- Hallam Primary School

- Hartley Brook Primary School

- Hatfield Academy

- High Green Primary School

- High Hazels Junior School;

- High Hazels Nursery Infant Academy;

- High Storrs School;

- Hinde House 2-16 Academy;

- Hillsborough Primary School;

- Holt House Infant School;

- Hucklow Primary School;

- Hunter's Bar Infant School;

- Intake Primary School;

- King Edward VII School;

- Limpsfield Junior School;

- Longley Park Sixth Form Academy;

- Lound Infant and Junior School

- Lower Meadow Primary School

- Lowfield Community Primary School;

- Lowedges Junior Academy

- Lydgate Infant School;

- Lydgate Junior School;

- Mancel Primary

- Manor Lodge Community Primary and Nursery School;

- Marlcliffe Community Primary School;

- Meadowhead School Academy Trust;

- Meersbrook Bank Primary School

- Meynell Community Primary School

- Mosborough Primary School

- Monteney Primary School

- Mundella Primary School;

- Nether Green Infant School;

- Nether Green Junior School;

- Netherthorpe Primary School;

- Nook Lane Junior School

- Norfolk Community Primary School

- Norton Community Pre School

- Norton Free Church of England Primary

- Newfield Secondary School;

- Notre Dame High School;

- Oasis Academy Don Valley;

- Oasis Academy Fir Vale;

- Outwood Academy City;

- Paces High Green School for Conductive Education;

- Parkwood E-ACT Academy;

- Parson Cross Church of England Primary School;

- Phillimore Community Primary School;

- Phoenix School of Therapeutic Education;

- Pipworth Community Primary School;

- Prince Edward Primary School;

- Pye Bank CofE Primary School;

- Reignhead Primary School

- Rivelin Primary School;

- Royd Nursery and Infant School

- Sacred Heart School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- Seraphic Academy;

- Silverdale School;

- Sharrow Nursery, Infant and Junior School;

- Sheffield Park Academy;

- Sheffield Springs Academy;

- Shortbrook Primary School

- Shooter's Grove Primary School;

- Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries;

- Springfield Primary School;

- St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

- St John Fisher Primary, A Catholic Voluntary Academy

- St Joseph’s Primary, a Catholic Voluntary Academy

- St Marie's School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- St Mary’s Church of England Primary School;

- St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- Stradbroke Primary School

- St Theresa's Catholic Primary School;

- St Thomas More Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy

- St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School;

- Stocksbridge High School;

- Talbot Specialist School;

- Tinsley Meadows Primary School

- UTC Sheffield City Centre;

- UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park;

- Walkley Primary School;

- Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School;

- Waterthorpe Infant School

- Westways Primary School;

- Wisewood Community Primary School;

- Wincobank Nursery and Infant Academy

- Windmill Hill Primary School

- Woodhouse West Primary School

- Woodlands Primary School

- Wharncliffe Side Primary School

- Wybourn Community Primary & Nursery School.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted

- Al-Mahad Al-Islami

- Beighton Nursery Infant School

- The Birley Academy;

- Carfield Primary School;

- Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School;

- Concord Junior Academy

- Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School;

- Fir Vale School;

- Gleadless Primary School;

- Handsworth Grange Community Sports College;

- Heritage Park School;

- Rainbow Force Primary Academy

- Sheffield Inclusion Centre;

- Yewlands Academy.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted

- Chaucer School;

- Holgate Meadows School.

Sheffield schools ‘Not yet inspected or ungraded’ by Ofsted

- Astrea Academy Sheffield;

- Anns Grove Primary School

- Bradfield School;

- Bankwood Community Primary School;

- Discovery Academy;

- Loxley Primary School

- Nether Edge Primary School;

- Malin Bridge Primary School;

- Mercia School;

- Oughtibridge Primary School

- Owler Brook Primary School;

- Stannington Infant School

- Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School

- Stocksbridge Junior School

- St Ann’s Primary School

- Westfield School;

- Whiteways Primary School;

- Woodseats Primary School;