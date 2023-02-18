Pupils at Sheffield's King Ecgbert School may not know how a different set of buildings used to stand at the site in Totley & Dore.
From The Star’s archive of old photos come this trove of pictures from the 90s and 00s, showing some of Firth Park’s old classrooms, teachers, and even a school photo of rising athletics star named Jessica Ennis. Have a look at our gallery below and see if these stir up any memories.
1. The old King Ecgbert School
The former King Ecgbert School, year unknown. Today's pupils in the shiny new buildings may not know about the old premises that used to stand on the same ground.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Blood Brothers performance, 2009
A scene from a production of Blood Brothers at King Ecgbert School, Dore, in February 2009.
Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Future Olympic champion Jessica Ennis Hill, aged 14, November 2000
Among King Ecgbert's School alumni is olympic gold medallist and world champion Jessica Ennis. She is pictured here aged 14 with Martin Edwards, 15, when they received sportswoman and man of the year.
Photo: Sheffield Star / SWNS
4. UK Finals of Schools' Analyst Competition, c.2009
King Ecgbert School team of (l-r) Alice Roworth, Ben Fielding and Katy Davis in Bangor University's Chemistry Lab for the UK Finals of Schools' Analyst Competition.
Photo: Submitted