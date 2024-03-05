Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield's gold medal winner secured the top spot at London's 2012 Olympics and nowadays enjoys a richly rewarding family life in her home city.

Jess Ennis-Hill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But back in 2006, the diminutive sportswoman was branded with the "belittling" tadpole label by fellow British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton - who was eight years her senior and several inches taller.

Kelly Sotherton described Jess Ennis-Hill as a "tadpole"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The description, produced by Kelly at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, didn't go down well with Jessica, at the time. She said it had been "horrible" to be referred to like that.

But instead of sulking, she used the quirky remark to catapult her towards eventual greatness.

In a podcast aired last week, the 38-year-old mum was quizzed about her thoughts on the good grace - or otherwise - shown by sports' competitors during her days on the track.

Jessica first recalled how she'd been bowled over by warm-hearted Carolina Klüft. After a major championship meeting in which she'd triumphed, the Swedish athlete was both graceful and respectful of her rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had time for everyone, even me - I'd not really achieved anything, she didn't have to give me the time of day at all" reflected Ennis-Hill.

"She'd won maybe the world championship and she came and gave me a hug and said: 'Your time will come.'

"She had the most amazing presence and that really stuck with me."

Jess Ennis-Hill (Photo: Getty)

The interviewer of the podcast, subtitled "Don't let anyone push you around" reminded Ennis-Hill of how Kelly had been "dismissive of her" back in her early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Contrast with Kelly...very different personalities" she replied.

"I think I found those moments quite frustrating when she kind of called me a tadpole.

"I think it's just unnecessary and it made me think actually as an athlete, and one that's performing a little bit higher than someone else, you should be gracious.

"You're having the success; have your moment but don't belittle someone else's moment and that's one thing that I would never do. The remark "definitely motivated me" said Jessica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I kind of laughed it off at the time as you know - whatever, it's fine - but deep down in a way it was kind of just like grinding on me a little bit and made me think actually no I'm going to come out here and I'm going to outperform you and show you that this is who I am - I am not a tadpole!

"I'm coming to perform and I am going to rival you, so it gave me like a new sense of motivation." Asked if Isle of Wight-born Kelly, now aged 47, ever apologised for the strange remark, Jessica said no.

"I don't think we have ever spoken about it" reflected the former King Ecgbert School pupil.

"I think she would say it was an affectionate term but I personally wouldn't ever say that about Kat (Katarina Johnson-Thompson.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would never say about any of my other competitors whether they were above me or below me.

"I just think your actions speak and perform; you don't need to make comments."

The podcast interviewer said there had been plenty of examples of Jessica, herself, supporting and nurturing others along the way.

"That is the great thing about the heptathlon, athletes have such respect for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what you have to go through in those moments when it doesn't go well I feel the same pain that they feel because you've been there before and that's what I love about the event, that's why I love about the sport, I have those great moments that that respect and that grace I think that like shines above everything."