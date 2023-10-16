High Hazels Academy: Sheffield school invites all to annual lantern parade with fire-breathing stilt walkers
The parade will end with entertainment by fire-breathers and stilt walkers, with prizes for the best lantern.
A much-loved annual lantern parade held by a Sheffield primary school will return to the streets of Darnall this November.
High Hazels Academy, in Fisher Lane, is inviting its community to light up their area on at 4pm on November 3 in the yearly festive walkabout.
Children from the infant school for ages 2-7 will spend the weeks beforehand perfecting their paper lanterns before the parade, and more than 200 pupils are expected to get involved this year.
Each year, students, parents and members of the public show off their one-of-a-kind creations for the parade around Darnall - especially as this year there will be a prize for the best in show.
Previous nights has seen lanterns of all shapes and sizes, include birds, starfish and dragons that needed three people just to steer.
The march, supported by South Yorkshire Police, will begin at the school on Fisher Lane at 4pm, then proceed down Main Road, then Staniforth Road back to the school.
Visitors will then be invited inside High Hazels for hot drinks and entertainment until 6pm, with stilt walkers and fire breathers out to amaze the children.