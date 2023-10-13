It was awarded the honour at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards

A school in Sheffield has been crowned the UK's best independent prep school.

Sheffield Girls' Infant and Juniors was awarded the honour at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards, hosted by the Independent School Parent Magazine, on Tuesday, October 10.

Sheffield Girls' Junior headteacher Chris Hald said the recognition reflected its efforts to prepare the 'leaders of tomorrow'.

He said: "Our Girls of Steel character education programme provides opportunities for creativity, risk-taking, teamwork, leadership, competition and social entrepreneurship – everything that will be required of the leaders of tomorrow!

"Every pupil is valued and allowed to develop as an individual; their Sheffield Girls’ experience is much more than just going to school – rather, it is the journey to self. I’m delighted to see their efforts, and those of our wonderful staff, recognised in this way."

Sheffield Girls' Infant and Juniors, on Melbourne Avenue, in Broomhill, caters for pupils aged four to 11 and is part of the Girls' Day School Trust (GDST).