"The building on Psalter Lane is beautiful - but no longer suitable for a through primary school."

A Sheffield primary school has announced a 'moving day' in two weeks to mark bringing all its children together to learn under one roof.

After some 200 years on the site, the infant classes of Clifford All Saints CofE Primary will be leaving the school's historic home on Psalter Lane forever this autumn.

Instead, all 190 children from both of the school's Infant and Junior children will move to its other site on Ringinglow Road on November 1 and officially form a 'through' primary school for ages 3-11.

Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School's historic site in Psalter Lane will close on November 1, 2023, with all children moving to their 'new' home on Ringinglow Road.

The move coincides with the grand opening of a new block of classrooms at the Ringinglow Road site after months of renovations beginning in easter.

Deputy headteacher Hannah Wood said: "After extensive building work directed and led by Sheffield diocese, we are now bringing our infant children on to the site at Ringinglow Road and closing the site on Psalter Lane.

The move to the Clifford All Saints CofE Church has been supported by extensive renovations since Easter time.

"The building on Psalter Lane is beautiful, but no longer suitable for a through primary school. Ringinglow Road has a much bigger playground area, and the new building for our infants is going to be a state-of-the-art, beautiful building with brand-new facilities, bespoke outside learning, and play areas.

"We really can't wait to have our wonderful community together on Ringinglow Road from November 1."

Building plans for the newly renovated infant classrooms at All Saints C of E School's Ringinglow Road site.

A celebration will be held to welcome all the children together at the Ringinglow Road site on the morning of November 1.

Clifford All Saints C of E School has historically been based at its Psalter Lane site since the late 1800s. Prior to 2018 it was an infant school, before the decision was made to become a through primary school operating across both sites.

As well as this, Clifford All Saints C of E School will be holding open days for potential reception 2024 starters soon after the big 'moving day'.

The open day dates when families are invited to visit are on: Thursday, November 16 from 5pm; and Tuesday, November 21 at 10am.