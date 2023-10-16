He was captured grinning when police took his custody photograph after he was arrested over a huge drugs stash

Harrison Utley, aged 21, has been jailed for eight years over a drug dealing ring involved in the supply of huge amounts of cocaine and ketamine.

A 26kg stash of cocaine, 15kg of ketamine, and almost £100,000 worth of criminal property was found during a police raid of his Ecclesfield home.

The property was raided by police on March 12, where two ‘bags for life’ by the door were found to contain 11kg of cocaine of 97 per cent purity and 12kg of 92 per cent purity.

Those bags, more cocaine around the address, and 15.2kg of ketamine padlocked into his Volkswagen Golf had a total street value of between £815,000 and £2.2 million pounds, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

£97,064 in cash, a cash-counting machine, scales and disposable gloves with traces of cocaine on them were found along with two knives in the headboard of his bed were also found.

Shada Mellor KC, defending Utley, said: "He hadn't thought about his consequences or his actions.

"He was 20 years old at the time of the offences and has just celebrated his 21st birthday in custody, and will of course be spending many more in custody.

"This will impact every aspect of his life, job opportunities, travel and the like. He will find the world a much more challenging place."

The barrister cited a period of limited contact between Utley and his family, from 2019 until 2022, which "seems to coincide with the time of the offending".

"He is very, very remorseful for his actions, he is embarrassed and angry with himself, and has said multiple times this will be the one and only time he will be at court," Ms Mellor added.

The court also heard about Utley's mental health issues, both while in prison and previously, and how he struggled academically due to suspected dyslexia.

Ms Beverley Wright KC, prosecuting, said: "I'm sure people will rattle their cages and wave their flags at me, but one is looking at the amount of 26 kilos of cocaine.

"The Crown says this was a leading role, due to organising on a commercial scale and the promise of financial advantage."

A diamond bracelet, a Rolex worth upwards of £46,000, and £38,000 worth of clothing was also found at Utley's home.

Over 600g of phenacetin, which can be used to cut cocaine, was found in a Suzuki Jimny which was one of four cars at the property.

Utley, of Stanley Road, and his crowd of supporters in the public gallery, were emotional as the judge explained that the defendant's age, previous good character, guilty pleas, and lack of previous convictions had seen his sentenced reduced.

Addressing Utley and his 13 supporters, Recorder Cellars said: "Before I set out my reasons, I want to say I genuinely extend my sympathy to you all for the position you're in.

"I have heard you lived alone from the age of 16. Making the right decisions without guidance can be difficult, and you have obviously failed quite tremendously in that effect. That you have no previous convictions, your age, and maturity I say are factors to consider."

Utley also got credit for having pleaded guilty to all three charges throughout proceedings, apart from the very first hearing, which the judge accepted was due to a lack of legal advice.

Recorder Cellars added: "You were high up and trusted by those who were in charge … you were a trusted leading member, you were trusted to hold cash and had the ability to cut.

"You were not the kingpin, of course you weren't, but you accepted what you thought was an easy way to make money. You had to pay the price for that and, ultimately, you were a disposable member of the group.

"I'm told that in prison, you have seen the impact of drugs and got a glimpse at the other end of the scale. There is one glamorous side to it, but at the other, a very difficult life for other people. You have also managed by your actions to significantly harm your own life."

Recorder Cellars added: "I'm certain you will be feeling the weight of letting your family down tremendously. That is something you will have to make up to them for the rest of your life.

"I recognize that the impact on your life moving forward is tremendous, but there will be a time I promise when you can put this behind you. You will find work, you will be young enough to have a proper life.

"You will put it behind you eventually, you will lead a normal life, and that sentence will end."

Utley was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, October 13, to eight years imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was also sentenced to a four year sentence, to be served concurrently, for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and to one year for possession of criminal property.