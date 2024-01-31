Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A short story written by a brave Sheffield lad to cheer up patients like him has raised over £3,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Alfie Exelby was only aged eight in 2022 when he penned ‘Catheter Boy,’ the adventures of a superhero saving the world with prodigious blasts from his flip-flow valve.

Alfie Exelby, 10, wrote his short story Catheter Boy in 2022. Since then, it has raised over £3,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital as his way of saying thank you.

It was a creative outlet for young Alfie, who has spent years facing operations, endless tests, and learning to live with a suprapubic catheter as a result of kidney troubles.

When mum Sarah said how much she loved the tale and vowed to get it published, Alfie only hoped it would help other patients like him at Sheffield Children’s Hospital feel better.

What Alfie - now aged 10 - couldn’t have known is his story would end up raising thousands for charity, being read in the CBBC studio by Jon Richardson, a spotlight on Look North, and create a yearly tradition for his school.

Alfie Exelby, from Sheffield, with sister Nancy and mum Sarah, pictured here in 2022.

After years of fundraising and work to get the story put in print, ‘Catheter Boy’ has now raised over £3,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital - the cheque for which was presented at a special pyjama day at Bradway Primary School on January 24.

"I was a bit nervous about the assembly," Alfie told The Star. "I’ve never seen my headteacher in his pyjamas before."

Clad in red and yellow, the incredible Catheter Boy flies around the world with his magic cape and battles dangerous monsters by opening his flip-flow and blasting them with wee.

Alfie and Nancy Exelby with mum Sarah and Theo the Bear at the cheque presentation at Bradway Primary School on January 24, 2024.

The heroic piddler’s adventures include extinguishing a lava monster, curing mass jellyfish stings 'the old fashioned way' and solving world hunger by watering the planet’s crops.

The story - illustrated by Alfie’s sister Nancy, who was nine at the time, now 11 - was put into a limited print of 150 copies after a generous donation from a customer at mum Sarah’s beauty salon, Hush Hair,

Through hours of bucket rattling, sales of the book, and even a dramatic reading by 8-out-of-10 Cats’ Jon Richardson, 'Catheter Boy' has since raised £2,974 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital as Alfie’s thank you for all they’ve done for him.

Sarah even says how Alfie has a fan following now. She said: "After the book was featured on Look North, Alfie got an email from a man who had had a catheter too and saw him on TV. He wrote 'what an inspirational young man you are', and asked for a copy of the book."

It all led to up Alfie and Nancy’s school, Bradway Primary, throwing a charity pyjama day on January 24.

A surprise clip from Jon Richardson was also played to the assembly, who said: "Alfie, you’ve done some amazing work. You’re an absolute example to children - not just going through what you’ve been through but showing how to turn a negative into a positive.I’m super proud to have been allowed to read the book."

Sources suggest that hospital mascot Theo the Bear, who came on stage to music and danced for the assembly, may, in fact, have been one of the teachers in a costume, but neither Alfie, Nancy or any other children have been able to confirm this.

And, the fundraising from the pyjama day will likely drive Alfie’s fundraising even higher to well over £3,500.

Alfie said: "They said their going to do pyjama day every year.

“It feels really good."

Headteacher Mr Chris Thomas, who dutifully aslo wore his pyjamas on the day, said: "We’re hugely proud of Alfie and Nancy and congratulate them on their fundraising efforts.

"Over 400 children and members of staff embraced the cosy-challenge, wearing onesies, PJs and dressing gowns whilst raising money for such a wonderful cause. It also provided an opportunity to recognise the amazing fundraising efforts of Alfie and Nancy.

"Thank you also to all the Bradway families for supporting this worthy cause."