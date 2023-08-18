The nursery has shaken off a harshly worded 'Inadequate' in just six months, with inspectors saying they' quickly addressed' their issues.

A Sheffield nursery that six months ago was dealt a scathing 'inadequate' report by Ofsted has made a comeback.

Just For Kidz, in Mosborough, was harshly criticised in February when inspectors found fault in nearly every aspect of the preschool, from safeguarding to education, to noting children were "unkind to each other".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It broke the daycare's track record for 'Good' reports as it had been in Ofsteds' graces in multiple reports since 2014.

Just For Kidz Mosborough has bounced back from an 'Inadequate' report dealt out by Ofsted six months ago to earn 'Good' in all areas just six months alter, where inspectors now call it "warm and welcoming".

Now, six months on from the scolding in February, Just For Kidz has shaken off the rating and is rated 'Good' again in all areas following a new report published today (August 18) that praised it as "warm and welcoming".

The report reads: "The newly appointed manager has a clear vision for the nursery... She has worked with all staff to quickly address the actions from the previous inspection and create an ambitious curriculum for all children.

"Staff create a warm and welcoming environment for children and families. They organise the rooms to create a safe, calm, and well-resourced environment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast to February's report, which criticised seemingly every aspect of Just For Kidz Mosborough, the new rating praises the nursery in all areas, particularly in how children are supported to walk and play independently.

The report reads: "Parents are very happy with the care their children receive. They enjoy coming to the stay-and-play sessions. Children are eager to come to the nursery.

"Children separate from their parents and carers with confidence. They are eager to join their friends. Children focus and engage in their learning. They feel safe and secure."

The nursery's director, Zerina Deen, said: "As a company that has been established since 2006, we have always provided the highest quality childcare and managed to maintain a glowing reputation throughout our local community. Since the start of the covid pandemic, our industry has been hit hard with a funding and recruitment crisis. It is a crisis that needs to be addressed by the government so that this industry can continue supporting children across the city.