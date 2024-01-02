Reading, writing, and maths - these were the schools in Sheffield that did the best last year.

The best-performing primary schools in Sheffield where children get top-of-the-class grades have been revealed.

The SAT scores - the exams taken at the end of Year 6 - for every school in the Steel City have been released by the Department for Education for the first time since 2019. Primary school assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

It works by giving each primary school a score out of 120 using the results of their SAT assessments in reading, mathematics, and writing in 2023 to create an average.

They also show how many pupils have met the DfE's 'scaled expected standard', essentially meaning whether they get at least 51 per cent in all three subjects.

They show that Oughtibridge Primary School was the top-performing school in Sheffield at the end of the 2023 academic year. An astoundingly high 90 per cent of student met the standard, with a score average of 110.7. For comparison, second place was Westways Primary School, with an 85 per cent rate of meeting the standard and an average score of 110.3.

Nationally, the proportion of students meeting the expected standard across England has fallen from 65 per cent to 60 per cent over the course of the pandemic.