Sheffield legend Martyn Ware has explained why he rejected an offer for Heaven 17’s biggest hit Temptation to be used on Grand Theft Auto VI.

Ware, who grew up in Sheffield, where he attended King Edward VII School, told how Rockstar Games had enquired about using the 1983 mega-hit on the latest instalment of its hugely successful video game franchise.

But he said the offer didn’t turn out to be as lucrative as he was expecting.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games re the possibility of using Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6. “Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer…

“IT WAS $7500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever… “To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it… $8.6 BILLION “Ah, but think of the exposure… Go f*** yourself.”

Ware, who was also a founding member of The Human League, wrote Temptation with his Heaven 17 bandmates Glenn Gregory and Ian Craig Marsh. It peaked at number 2 in the UK singles chart.

Grand Theft Auto VI is reportedly slated for release in late 2025. More than 185 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V have been sold since its release in 2013, making it the second best-selling video game of all time.

Hundreds of people have commented on Ware’s post, with most backing his decision to reject the offer.

One wrote: “Temptation is a banging song, loved it as a teenager and it’s great to this day. GTA won't be remembered in five years.

Another commented: “Well done. People underestimate the impact that amazing music has on games. The game designers, I suspect, are keenly aware.” And a third chimed in about the offer, referencing Temptation’s lyrics: “They should’ve kept climbing (higher and higher).”

One person said: “I mean, you could have perhaps negotiated? To put this in context, I’ve bought many, many songs that were featured in various Grand Theft Auto games…. You get £7,500 or more (if negotiated) and then a massive influx of new fans to your music who buy it outside the game.”

Responding to claims he should have accepted the offer for ‘increased exposure’, Ware said: “An extra 1 million streams generates each writer a pitiful $1k each.”

One fan replied: “I don't think you need the exposure Martyn, somehow I think you'll make it.”