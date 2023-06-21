Yet another celebrity backer has endorsed the fight to save King Edward VII School from academisation – Heaven 17 and Human League founder, Martyn Ware.

Heaven 17 and Human League founder Martyn Ware

The synth pop maestro and socialist activist, who attended the school in Broomhill, Sheffield, as a boy, said ‘the whole academy thing’ was ‘wrong-headed and rubbish’.

“As an ex pupil of King Edward’s I fully support the cause to prevent its academisation – and anybody should,” he said. “It’s completely wrong that parents are being forced to defend something that historically we should all be proud of – state education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn joins fellow King Ted’s old boys Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, DJ Toddla T, and musical funnyman Graham Fellows, alias John Shuttleworth, in the growing line-up of high-profile supporters of the Hands Off KES campaign.

King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield

The last local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted last September, despite being the second-best performing school in all of Yorkshire for Oxbridge admissions.

Martyn, who grew up in Burngreave and Broomhall and now lives in Marylebone, London, said he views the academy system – where schools are removed from local authority control and run instead by ‘trusts’ – as both ‘asset-stripping’, and ‘brain washing’.

Academy trusts can decide their own curriculum, put in place their own board of governors or none, and set teachers’ pay, terms and conditions – whilst academy CEOs can pay themselves salaries of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn attended KES in the late 1960s and remembers it being a ‘daunting’ and ‘old-fashioned’ school, where he was caned by one teacher and injured by another who threw a blackboard rubber at his head. He left halfway through the first year of his A Levels.

Hundreds of parents protested outside Sheffield City Hall in April over plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

But he said he was inspired by music teacher Norman Barnes, who held ‘music appreciation lessons’ and encouraged children to bring in their own records from home, play them for the class, and explain why they liked them.

In a blistering attack on the academy system and the Tories, the 67-year-old said: “Education should not be regarded as some sort of profit centre for capitalist bosses. Education should be funded by the state for the people.

“I’m a socialist, I make no bones about it, I always have been. And to me academies are structural brain washing. The Tories want to quell rebellion, they are frightened of the power of youth and students, and academies are a way of siphoning off state assets for themselves. It’s a classic capitalist trope. They are asset-stripping schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 500 parents attended a rally outside Sheffield City Hall in April, protesting against the Ofsted grading and the forced academisation directive.