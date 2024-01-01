2 . Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Snap (1999, Nintendo 64) is a first-person rail shooter photography game. It is a spin off from the (very popular) Pokémon games. The player is summoned to Pokémon Island to help Professor Oak make a visual record of the Pokémon he’s studying. Leah Dungay, learning officer at the NVM, said: "One of my earliest gaming memories is the classic photography game Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo 64, which is playable in our new Photography exhibit! I would have been around nine years old and received a special Pikachu edition of the N64 for a birthday or maybe Christmas one year. Turning on Pokemon Snap, it plays the introductory cut scene of Todd the photographer trying to take a picture of the elusive pokemon Mew. It was mysterious, cinematic and to my nine-year-old eyes, the best thing I’d ever seen. Me and my avid photographer dad then put hundreds of hours of playtime to photograph all the Pokemon we could find. The Pikachu N64 was from then on a staple in our household, with my family and I playing countless hours of Pokemon Stadium and Diddy Kong Racing a few years later. I’m very happy to say that I still have this precious console in my collection!” Photo: Dean Atkins