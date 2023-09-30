These photos capture the last days of some famous names on Sheffield's high streets, including John Lewis, Debenhams, TJ Hughes, Woolworths, Dixons, C&A and Thorntons.

The last of wilko's stores in Sheffield are set to close on Sunday, October 8 following the collapse of the once mighty discount retailer.

It won't be the first big name business to have disappeared from the city's high streets in recent years, during what have been challenging times.

The continuing growth of internet shopping, coupled with the impact of the Covid pandemic, have led to the demise of many long-running firms, which were once a fixture on high streets up and down the nation. Some brands have disappeared altogether, while others have moved online only.

These photos capture the last days of some famous names on Sheffield's high streets, including John Lewis, Debenhams, TJ Hughes, Woolworths, Dixons, C&A and Thorntons.

The lost shops pictured were mostly in Sheffield city centre, on The Moor, Fargate or High Street, but branches have closed around Sheffield, from Meadowhall to Hillsborough, which also feature in this retro photo gallery.

Some of the staff who worked there are shown, as are the shoppers who frequented them. How many of these stores do you remember and which do you miss most?

1 . Dixons Dixons on Fargate in Sheffield city centre. Dixons was founded in 1937 but disappeared from British high streets in the mid-noughties Photo Sales

2 . Toys "R" Us Toys "R" Us at Meadowhall Retail Park, Sheffield, in July 2003. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and 2018, closing its stores in the US, UK and Australia. In 2021, it was announced that the name was making a comeback in the US, with plans to open more than 400 stores. Photo Sales

3 . Littlewoods Index The old Littlewoods Index store at Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre. Littlewoods was once a huge name on Britain's high streets but it was announced in 2005 that 119 store were closing, with around 40 being sold to Primark. Photo Sales