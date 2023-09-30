Lost shops: 14 of the biggest names to have disappeared from Sheffield's high streets in recent years
These photos capture the last days of some famous names on Sheffield's high streets, including John Lewis, Debenhams, TJ Hughes, Woolworths, Dixons, C&A and Thorntons.
The last of wilko's stores in Sheffield are set to close on Sunday, October 8 following the collapse of the once mighty discount retailer.
It won't be the first big name business to have disappeared from the city's high streets in recent years, during what have been challenging times.
The continuing growth of internet shopping, coupled with the impact of the Covid pandemic, have led to the demise of many long-running firms, which were once a fixture on high streets up and down the nation. Some brands have disappeared altogether, while others have moved online only.
The lost shops pictured were mostly in Sheffield city centre, on The Moor, Fargate or High Street, but branches have closed around Sheffield, from Meadowhall to Hillsborough, which also feature in this retro photo gallery.
Some of the staff who worked there are shown, as are the shoppers who frequented them. How many of these stores do you remember and which do you miss most?