The Post Office believes the Charles Street branch and others within 1.5 miles can handle demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is only one post office remaining inside Sheffield’s inner ring road following the closure of the city’s main branch in wilko.

But the site on Charles Street will be enough to meet demand, alongside three others within 1.5 miles, the Post Office says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Post Office was on the first floor of wilko on Haymarket which closed earlier this month. Its services included banking, driving, passport applications, travel insurance and foreign exchange.

Sheffield's sole city centre post office, on Charles Street.

The Post Office says there are no plans to replace it with another main branch, although it could open a ‘local’ one depending on a consultation.

As well as Charles Street, other sites ‘nearby’ include Shoreham Street near Sheffield United’s ground, Ellesmere Road at Spital Hill and City Road.

A spokesperson said: "Sheffield Post Office was forced to close due to the collapse of Wilkinson’s where the branch had been located. There are three Post Offices located within 1.5 miles – Shoreham Street, Charles Street and City Road Post Offices. They are open long hours and customers can do their everyday banking, send letters and parcels and pay their bills at any of these branches. Charles Street Post Office provides additional services that our larger branches typically offer, such as passport applications."

Staff at Wilko in Haymarket, Sheffield, gathered for one last hurrah in-store on the last day of trading on October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation on a new Post Office Local, based in a shop in Sheffield city centre, runs until November 8.