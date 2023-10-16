Post Office Sheffield: One post office left in city centre after wilko collapse forces main branch to close
The Post Office believes the Charles Street branch and others within 1.5 miles can handle demand
There is only one post office remaining inside Sheffield’s inner ring road following the closure of the city’s main branch in wilko.
But the site on Charles Street will be enough to meet demand, alongside three others within 1.5 miles, the Post Office says.
Sheffield City Post Office was on the first floor of wilko on Haymarket which closed earlier this month. Its services included banking, driving, passport applications, travel insurance and foreign exchange.
The Post Office says there are no plans to replace it with another main branch, although it could open a ‘local’ one depending on a consultation.
As well as Charles Street, other sites ‘nearby’ include Shoreham Street near Sheffield United’s ground, Ellesmere Road at Spital Hill and City Road.
A spokesperson said: "Sheffield Post Office was forced to close due to the collapse of Wilkinson’s where the branch had been located. There are three Post Offices located within 1.5 miles – Shoreham Street, Charles Street and City Road Post Offices. They are open long hours and customers can do their everyday banking, send letters and parcels and pay their bills at any of these branches. Charles Street Post Office provides additional services that our larger branches typically offer, such as passport applications."
A consultation on a new Post Office Local, based in a shop in Sheffield city centre, runs until November 8.
The spokesperson added: "We have over 3,500 Local branches where the Post Office is integrated into the retail business with one counter (sometimes two) next to the retail till. A Post Office Local sells all our most popular products and services."