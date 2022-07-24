The Sheffield’s biggest music festival, returned to the city on July 22 to 24, with the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem as part of the huge line-up of acts.

Voted ‘Best Metropolitan Festival’ at the 2019 UK Festival Awards, the event, held at its traditional ground Hillsborough Park, saw sell-out crowds over the weekend with revellers from the city and across the UK.

Even though the no re-entry policy upset some of the festival goers, many were pleased that Tramlines improved its facilities by adding more food trucks and space to accommodate larger crowds.

Let's take a look at some of Tramlines 2022's highlights, as many eagerly anticipate its return in 2023.

The Star photographer Dean Atkins was there to capture the moments.

