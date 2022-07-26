Furious Tramlines fans have complained after missing out on super early bird tickets for 2023.

​​​​​Dozens said that they had logged on to the website before discounted £79.50 tickets went on sale - only to find they had gone within minutes.

Organisers were expecting plenty of interest after the sell-out success of the three-day event in Hillsborough Park last weekend, which attracted 35,000 people a day.

But fans were left furious at 6pm on Monday when they could only buy tickets costing well over £100 in Tiers 1, 2, 3 and 4 - with VIP access costing even more.

On the Tramlines Facebook page Kim Peech said: “Unbelievable that super early bird tickets sold out so fast. I wonder how many their actually were on sale.”

Emma Stroud said: “I was ready and waiting at 6pm...I got through within minutes and they had all gone.”

Stacie Sayles: “Ended up paying double price for the same thing. I was in the queue at 10 to six, as soon as got in first the first two lots of early birds sold out. Cheers for that.”

A Tramlines spokesman said they had sold 70 per cent of weekend tickets for 2023 in less than 24 hours. Day tickets would go on sale at a later date, he added.

“We knew that after such an amazing weekend there would a lot of interest in Tramlines 2023 but selling over 70 per cent of the weekend tickets in such a short time was a wonderful surprise,” he added

“We understand this means that some people missed out on our super early bird tickets as a result, which we appreciate can be frustrating.

“We'd like to remind people that we still have payment plans available which can help spread the cost of the tickets.”

Matt Rose defended the prices: “Where else can you get a full weekend of music for £120, you’ll happily go and pay £70 to go and see a dinosaur at Sheffield arena for an hour and half, get a grip best value festival in country!”

As did Janine Hirst: “I know at least two of the charities who have benefited through this already. It was also nice to see all the local businesses thriving throughout the weekend despite the worry of no re-entry.”