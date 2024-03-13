The Royal Hotel: Historic Sheffield pub makes final announcement before closing after 211 years
A 211-year-old pub has made a final announcement before it closes for good.
The Royal in Dungworth has shut its kitchen and bed and breakfast as it winds down.
The pub is set to close this month because residents in the village “aren’t interested,” according to landlord Dave Lambert. It had just seven customers on New Years Eve.
In January, Mr Lambert dismissed promises of £250,000 by the ‘Save the Royal’ campaign’s as “way off” what he was hoping to raise on the open market.
He expected the site - which includes accommodation to the rear - will be snapped up by a housing developer for £1m.
The pub dates back to 1813. It is famous for its 200-year-old Christmas carol ‘sing’ events and has been home to folk club Royal Traditions for 14 years.
Mr Lambert said he was closing because custom had fallen in recent years due to ageing regulars and changing habits including drinking at home.
The Save the Royal fundraiser called for pledges of £500 and was aiming for an initial target of £500,000 to set up a Community Interest Company which could eventually buy the building.
