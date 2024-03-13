Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 211-year-old pub has made a final announcement before it closes for good.

The Royal in Dungworth has shut its kitchen and bed and breakfast as it winds down.

The pub is set to close this month because residents in the village “aren’t interested,” according to landlord Dave Lambert. It had just seven customers on New Years Eve.

The Royal Hotel in Dungworth will close in 2024 after 210 years.

In January, Mr Lambert dismissed promises of £250,000 by the ‘Save the Royal’ campaign’s as “way off” what he was hoping to raise on the open market.

He expected the site - which includes accommodation to the rear - will be snapped up by a housing developer for £1m.

The pub dates back to 1813. It is famous for its 200-year-old Christmas carol ‘sing’ events and has been home to folk club Royal Traditions for 14 years.

Mr Lambert said he was closing because custom had fallen in recent years due to ageing regulars and changing habits including drinking at home.