'There is a very real risk the pub will be sold to developers and cease to be a public house'

A campaign to ‘save’ a historic Sheffield pub from property developers has received more than £100,000 in pledges in its first week.

‘Save the Royal’ was launched after the landlords of The Royal Hotel in Dungworth announced it would go up for sale in 2024.

The fundraiser, which calls for pledges of £500 or more, says it has received 20 per cent of the total needed for an initial target of £500,000 to begin setting up a Community Interest Company, which could eventually buy the building.

The Royal Hotel at Dungworth is set to close in 2024.

Last week landlord Dave Lambert told The Star that the pub, an adjacent house and bungalow to the rear would likely fetch £1.1m.

The pub dates back to 1813. It is famous for its Christmas carol ‘sing’ events and has also been home to folk club Royal Traditions for 14 years.

The ‘Save the Royal’ Facebook page states: "There is a very real risk the pub will be sold to developers and cease to be a public house. We think it would be an incredible shame for the village of Dungworth to lose its pub, and for the 200 year-old carol tradition it hosts to end.

“If you are able, please consider pledging a multiple of £500 to preserve the pub and its carol tradition for future generations.”

It adds: “Unfortunately even £500,000 will be insufficient to buy the pub outright, so if this amount isn't reached that process will go no further.”

In response, one local on the Stannington Facebook page, said: “The sing does not keep the pub open at all. Yes it’s amazing but drinking water and nursing a pint for the whole duration will not keep it open. A full pub doesn’t mean they are earning money.”

Last week, Mr Lambert told The Star a staff member - who had been baking pies all day - once ejected singers who brought their own sandwiches and drinks.