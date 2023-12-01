A total of 3,000 runners will be taking on this year's popular Percy Pud 10K to claim their Christmas pudding prize.

Percy Pud 10K, one of Sheffield’s most adored running events, is returning to Loxley Valley this weekend for its 30th event.

The event has been in place since 1993 and attracts thousands of runners each year. Its relatively flat out-and-back route makes it ideal for achieving personal bests. Its festive feel and finishers’ Christmas pudding prize also marks the beginning of the Christmas period for many.

This year, the Percy Pud has sold out once again, meaning a total of 3,000 entrants will be taking on the picturesque route. This will also mean a number of road closures will be affecting the area for the hours before, during and after the race.

Here is everything you need to know:

The Percy Pud 10K race is returning to Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 3 2023. Photo courtesy of Steve Ellis.

When is the Percy Pud 10K taking place?

This year, the Percy Pud 10K is taking place on Sunday, December 3 at 9.30am in Loxley Valley.

Sheffield’s Percy Pud 10K route

The race starts and finishes on Loxley Road, with the tent, toilets and facilities opposite the Admiral Rodney pub.

The route takes runners along the beautiful rural setting of Loxley Valley, around Damflask Reservoir, and to The Plough pub at Low Bradfield before turning around to the start. Drinks will be served at a station at around the 5km mark (3 miles) just after the turnaround point.

Percy Pud 10K road closures

Advance road closure warning signs have been in place for two weeks leading up to the race. With 3,000 entrants, organisers warn that all roads that lead to Loxley Valley - through Hillsborough, Stannington, Rivelin Valley Road and Holme Lane - will have heavy congestion before and after the race.

Between 9am to 11am on the day of the race, Loxley Road will be closed from its junction with Rodney Hill to the junction with New Road (B6076). New Road will then be closed along its full length up to the Plough Pub, on the Mill Lee Lane junction in Lower Bradfield.

A number of adjoining roads will also be closed at their junction with Loxley Road. These are:

Long Lane from Worrall

Rowell Lane from Stannington

West Lane

Back Lane

A number of adjoining roads will also be closed at the junction with New Road (B6076). These are:

Briars House Lane from Dungworth

Oaks Lane from Ughill

Mill Lee Lane at Lower Bradfield

Percy Pud 10K car parking

Parking is available on the surrounding streets; Loxley Road, Rodney Hill, Chase Road, Ben Lane, Long Lane etc. Entrants are asked not to park anywhere on the course, for example near the start area on Loxley Road.