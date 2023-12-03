“We made some really lovely friends and had some great times. But those people don’t come in now, or they’re dead.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 210-year-old Sheffield pub is closing because villagers don’t come in, the landlord says.

Dave Lambert predicts residents in Dungworth will “moan and groan” at the loss of The Royal Hotel, which dates back to 1813.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just two regulars come in every night and six more visit up to twice a week, he said.

The Royal Hotel in Dungworth will close in 2024 after 210 years.

The plan is to sell it after gaining residential planning permission, but whatever happened it would close by March 1.

Mr Lambert, aged 75, said: “I have had enough, it’s never made any money. Villagers will moan and groan about it closing but they don’t come in. If we tried to sell it as a pub we would get half a crown. Things have changed, the people who come to live in this village now are not interested.”

Pubs were undercut by supermarkets and fewer young people drank, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal is a bed and breakfast, with three bedrooms in a bungalow to the rear. Mr Lambert said he also built a house adjacent in 2006. Including the pub, he reckoned they would fetch about £1.1m.

“It’s a beautiful spot with views down the Loxley Valley.”

Mr Lambert, his wife Linda, and stepson Dave Jubb took it on 25 years ago. When Dave married Jo the four ran it together. Linda died last year.

Mr Lambert said the pub was a way of life and they organised trips to Prague, Venice and Spain with locals.

He added: “We made some really lovely friends and had some great times. But those people don’t come in now, or they’re dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal has hosted Christmas carols for 200 years, with people attending from across the world. But the last one ever is on Boxing Day, he added.

A packed Royal Hotel at Dungworth, singing carols on December 16 2001. Pic Barry Richardson.

It has also been home to folk club Royal Traditions for 14 years.

In an email, founder Jon Boden said he hoped the community could buy it.

He wrote: “I'm totally gutted that Dave and Jo are closing the pub. They've kept it going in difficult circumstances for 25 years and I think all of us who have enjoyed the hospitality of The Royal over the years owe them a big debt of gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I (and many others) are not ready to give up on The Royal quite yet. There are many examples of community buy-outs of local pubs.