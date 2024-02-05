Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The only newsagent and general store in a Sheffield village has closed after “18 years of blood sweat and tears.”

The Old Loxley Post Office made the “difficult decision to close our doors” due to the cost of living crisis. The shop, which strived to stock local produce, was run by Vanessa Cutler and family.

On its Facebook page she published a “massive thank you for the love” over the years.

She added: “Our community has seen us through the loss of an amazing man, 30th birthdays, weddings, a cheeky baby boy and lots and lots of animals.

“Eighteen years of blood sweat and tears and we couldn’t have done it without a lot of people. We’ve gained some amazing people as family and plenty of lifelong friends. We hope we’ve made enough of an impact to show the importance of supporting local, small family businesses. On to the next chapter.”

The store stopped being a Post Office in 2008 due to cut backs which saw Sheffield lose 16 out of 98 branches.

Customer and neighbour Clifford Race said after 56 years it would be a "shock to the system." He had seen eight families in the store and Vanessa and her family were the best.

He added: “Thank you Vanessa and family for your service to the community, people will miss calling in your shop and seeing you.”

The Friends of the Loxley Valley posted on Facebook: “A very sad day: the only newsagent and general store left in the Loxley valley closes for the last time this afternoon.

“Thanks to the Cutler family and their lovely staff at The Old Loxley Post Office for many years of friendly service to the local community. You’ll be missed! Good luck with the goat project.”