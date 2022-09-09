News you can trust since 1887
The Queen: Sheffield shopping centres Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks make changes after death of beloved monarch

Sheffield's two big shopping malls have paid respects to the Queen as the nation enters a 10-day period of mourning.

By David Walsh
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:34 pm
Meadowhall’s website has a black-and-white photo of the monarch and the message: “We at Meadowhall send our condolences and deep sympathy to the Royal Family following the anouncement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We take this time to reflect on her remarkable reign, deep sense of duty and the unique contribution she has made to the UK and around the world.”

Meadowhall's website has gone black.

A Crystal Peaks spokesman said as a mark of respect, the centre had stopped music throughout the malls and suspended all PA announcements.

The shopping centre would be opening a book of condolence at the customer service desk in the central atrium from Saturday morning, he added.

