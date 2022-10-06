The cost of fees, rent and living expenses can be a huge burden, forcing scholars to take part-time work. Others simply want to top up what money they have.

Sheffield is a big university city and well used to making the most of keen young people who can be quick to learn.

The universities themselves offer an array of jobs, from student ambassador to supporting the IT team to research assistant.

And they are full of advice about where to look for them including this page at The Star. Meadowhall is also a popular provider of part-time work.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokeswoman said they recommended students work no more than 15 hours a week during term time.

She added: “We understand more students may need to find part-time work to help with the increased cost of living, and we have dedicated members of staff who can help them find a job that fits around their studies.

“Students can find detailed information on the Sheffield Hallam University website about part-time work in the city and the support available.

“There are also a number of campus roles available for students, such as student ambassadors and student assistant (helping at events or enrolment, for example). In September alone we paid students to undertake over 5,000 hours of on-campus work.”

It also stages Hallam Careers Fair twice a year, where students can meet part-time employers, she added.

Like Hallam, the University of Sheffield itself offers temporary work and part-time jobs including student ambassador, widening participation and outreach roles and graduate teaching assistants.

It also has a dedicated team called the Student Jobshop, which helps find part-time roles, and an online portal called Career Connect where local businesses advertise jobs free.

With 290 stores and 50 places to eat, Meadowhall usually has plenty of available positions that are ideal for students - especially in the run-up to Christmas

Currently, there are part-time roles available at Marks & Spencer, Timberland, Fat Face, Next, Flannels and Boost.

They are advertised here.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “There are a range of part-time roles available throughout Meadowhall that are ideal for students, from work in our cafes and restaurants to some of the most well-known fashion and retail brands around. We also have great transport links across the city making us easy to reach whether that’s by tram, train, bus or in a car.

“We’re committed to supporting people into work across the city and the jobs fair we held just last week with more than 150 vacancies on offer was a part of that. We know that many students made up the 2,000 people who attended the event and had the opportunity to meet and chat to retailers about the different roles available.”

Other jobs at the mega-mall include Christmas sales assistant at Rituals and Reiss. Sales jobs are also on offer at Beaverbrooks, Nespresso, The Fragrance Shop, Yankee Candle and Jessops.

Hallam University has separate advice for international students.

It states: 'According to the rules of UKVI, visa-holding students can only work for 20 hours in a working week'.