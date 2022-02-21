Sheffield Hallam University students occupied their sixth university building as part of a rent strike over the high cost of rent to students today.

On Monday, Sheffield Hallam Uni Rent Strike announced via Twitter that they had occupied the Charles Street building. The tweet read: “The Uni must support the UCU's demands. Solidarity with the strikers!”

Sheffield students occupied the Charles Street building as part of a rent strike. Image: Sheffield Hallam University Rent Strike

The student rent strike is in part in solidarity with Sheffield Hallam University staff who voted to strike from February 21-22 and February 28-March 2, over cuts to pensions and deteriorating pay and working conditions.

Occupations by Sheffield students at five University of Sheffield buildings ended when the university won a possession order to remove the occupiers on Saturday, February 19.

The buildings were the Arts Tower, The Diamond, Jessop West, Hicks, and Firth Court. So far, Sheffield Hallam University does not have a possession order, and the Charles Street building is the only university building in Sheffield currently being occupied by students.

A statement on the Rent Strike website said: “What rent strikes do up and down the country is take back control of what has been stolen from us from rip-off letting agents to unsympathetic universities who care more about their management’s wages than whether the students who make up their institutions are properly fed.”

The Charles Street building is the sixth university building in Sheffield to be occupied as part of the rent strike. Image: Sheffield Hallam University Rent Strike

Students are concerned about squalid conditions they say they are made to live in despite paying up to £160 a week in rent.

The cheapest university accommodation on offer at Sheffield Hallam is Central Quay, from £87 a week, while the most expensive is LIV Student at up to £162 a week.

Additionally, students who followed government advice and travelled home at the beginning of December have had to pay rent for empty rooms and will still have to pay rent for January – even if they have been told to return a month later.

Sheffield students also occupied The Diamond, but left after the University of Sheffield gained a Possession Order. Image: Sheffield Hallam University Rent Strike