The incentive of three days off helps people at AKA Case Management be more ‘productive and efficient’, according to operations and finance officer Dominic Hobdell. The better work-life balance is also a good recruiting tool, he added.

AKA is among 70 companies across the UK that are half way through a six-month trial of a four-day week. It aims to produce the same amount of work – and on the same pay – as a standard five days. As things stand, the firm will continue with it after the trial ends, Mr Hobdell said.

Operations and finance officer Dominic Hobdell, right, with colleagues at AKA Case Management

AKA Case Management supports people with brain or complex injuries and employs 15.

Mr Hobdell, who has Mondays off, added: “Doing 80 per cent of the hours for 100 per cent of the productivity sometimes feels more pressured. But overall, people are managing, especially with the incentive of having an extra day off.

“At the moment, no one wants to go back. The only thing that would stop this continuing is if we are no longer able to meet our clients’ needs in terms of care, reliability and support - or to continue to run and operate as a successful business.”

The trial has been organised by 4 Day Week Global.

Sheffield sweets manufacturer Maxons has been doing four-day weeks for 16 years, but with longer days so they work a full 37-hour week. Bosses there say they would never go back.