More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week - in a six-month trial being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

And among those are the staff at the care firm AKA Case Management, and the software / manufacturing business Rivelin Robotics, both based in Sheffield.

Maxons Sweets, in Meersbrook, pictured, have already been working a four day week for several years Sheffield.

Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.

Firms taking part will give 100 per cent of workers' pay for 80 per cent of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100 per cent productivity.

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, said: "As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.”

Some firms in Sheffield have already been working a four day week for some time.

One of Sheffield’s best known companies, WANdisco, shifted to a four-day week in February to ‘boost productivity and increase wellbeing’.

Staff now work four 10-hour days, although five day working is still optional.

Salaries and benefits stay the same, the company said at the time, and employees can choose whether to work from the office or home.

David Richards, WANdisco chief executive and co-founder, said at the time that two years of hybrid working due to the pandemic had showed fewer working days increased productivity. And the move would give staff ‘greater flexibility’.

Sheffield sweets manufacturer Maxons has been working four-day weeks for 16 years, with longer days, but Friday off.