Sheffield Theatres and Sheffield City Trust - which runs leisure centres, Sheffield Arena and the City Hall - believe their services are vital for communities and should remain open at all costs.

Stuart Ridley, of Sheffield City Trust, said: “All businesses and high energy users are facing the same cost challenges due to the current volatility in the energy markets.

Rising energy costs are a 'challenge' for The Crucible and Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield.

“There is currently no consideration of venue closure, rather we are looking at a variety of invest to save measures.

“Working closely with Sheffield City Council, we are reviewing green energy solutions that would provide benefits to the city over the longer term as well as short-term investments aimed at reducing energy consumption across our buildings.”

Sheffield Theatres includes the Crucible, the Lyceum and the Playhouse.

Sheffield City Hall.

​​​​​​​Spokeswoman Carrie Askew said: “The rise in energy costs is a challenge for us, as it is for everyone across the country.

“We will continue to assess and monitor the impact of all cost increases on our resources and reserves.

“We are proud of the progress we have made in recent years in developing our environmental sustainability and continue to explore ways to reduce our energy consumption and make our usage more efficient.

“We hope the government will soon provide support to households and businesses in order to prevent any further impact after a difficult few years.

“Now more than ever public buildings like ours are vital for Sheffield communities who face an uncertain and difficult winter.

“Sheffield Theatres plans to continue to operate our three spaces and look forward to a packed autumn season, welcoming audiences for much needed cheer and a great night out.”

Businesses will be told within days how their energy bills will be discounted, the Government has confirmed, following fears that firms could face devastating extra costs this autumn.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills and that includes through backdating if necessary."