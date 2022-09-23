South Yorkshire public leaders have made the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport an offer of financial support, which aims to keep the travel hub operating into 2023.

The offer hopes to give the Peel Group time and space to have meaningful negotiations with potential investors.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: Howard Roe

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We’re doing everything we possibly can to save our region’s airport. We’ve taken the initiative, gone out to the market and brought potential investors to the table, demonstrating that there is a viable future for DSA. But it has become clear that any deal to find a new owner or operator for DSA cannot be done in weeks.

"That’s why over the past few days we have made an offer to step in with financial support for DSA. This is not just about giving potential investors a sensible amount of time to put their proposals together, but also about protecting more than 800 jobs and providing certainty to customers, operators and our community at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Doncaster Sheffield Airport is an asset to Doncaster, South Yorkshire and beyond. This is not a position any of us wanted to be in, but if Peel genuinely want to safeguard the future of DSA they will accept our offer and allow more time for prospective offers to develop.”

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is currently in doubt.

This offer is the latest development in the series of events that started in July, when Peel announced aviation operations at the site “may no longer be commercially viable”.