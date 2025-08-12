Sheffield shops: New builders' compound to appear on Fargate as work on £14m events space begins
Builders are soon to start transforming the old Clinton cards shop into Event Central, a £14.4m events building.
Contractors Willmott Dixon say they expect to start by the end of August and finish during the second half of next year.
Sheffield City Council chiefs say once their compound has been moved, temporary asphalt will be replaced by the “beautiful paving seen across the rest of Fargate.”
The announcement comes after a two-year revamp of Fargate ended in March. The project saw fenced work areas installed on the busy street.
Once complete, Event Central will have a 200-person event space, café/bar on the ground floor and four floors of offices and meeting rooms.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said it was expected to host a wide-ranging programme of community events, showcases, exhibitions, workshops and talks when work is complete.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
He added: “This project will breathe life back into the building, transforming it into a venue we can all be proud of.”
Event Central is funded in part by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. The council secured £15.8m in December 2020.
It spent £1.68m buying the building. The tender for a fit-out was for £7m.