Sheffield shops: New builders' compound to appear on Fargate as work on £14m events space begins

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Aug 2025, 07:53 BST
A new work compound is set to appear on Fargate, shoppers have been warned.

Builders are soon to start transforming the old Clinton cards shop into Event Central, a £14.4m events building.

Contractors Willmott Dixon say they expect to start by the end of August and finish during the second half of next year.

How Event Central on Fargate will look when finished in the second half of 2026.placeholder image
How Event Central on Fargate will look when finished in the second half of 2026. | scc

Sheffield City Council chiefs say once their compound has been moved, temporary asphalt will be replaced by the “beautiful paving seen across the rest of Fargate.”

The announcement comes after a two-year revamp of Fargate ended in March. The project saw fenced work areas installed on the busy street.

Contractors inside fenced area working on revamp of Fargate in September 2024.placeholder image
Contractors inside fenced area working on revamp of Fargate in September 2024. | National World

Once complete, Event Central will have a 200-person event space, café/bar on the ground floor and four floors of offices and meeting rooms.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said it was expected to host a wide-ranging programme of community events, showcases, exhibitions, workshops and talks when work is complete.

How the Event Central building, formerly the Clinton Cards shop, looks today.placeholder image
How the Event Central building, formerly the Clinton Cards shop, looks today. | nw

He added: “This project will breathe life back into the building, transforming it into a venue we can all be proud of.”

Event Central is funded in part by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. The council secured £15.8m in December 2020.

It spent £1.68m buying the building. The tender for a fit-out was for £7m.

