The stones are being ripped out and replaced with smooth paving flags, flower beds, bins and bollards over the next 16 months.
At a drop-in session held by contractor Sisk in October, Heather Slater, of Intake, welcomed the move. She said: “The cobbles are horrendous, people in wheelchairs or buggies feel every bump.”
It is the first stage of an upgrade for Fargate after the city council landed £15.8 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund. In total, some £18m will be spent.
The project includes Event Central, a six-storey creative hub in the former Clintons card shop on Fargate. But fears are growing over a looming deadline.
Funding, confirmed in December 2020, must be spent by March 2024 or it could be clawed back by government. Sheffield City Council is still looking for a builder and an operator.