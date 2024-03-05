Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Contractors have given an update on a multi-million pound revamp of Sheffield’s premium street following concerns about a lack of progress.

Contractors Sisk say they are about a third of the way through an upgrade of Fargate, with works outside the Town Hall ‘projected for completion’ this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But finishing the entire project could take up to another year - in ‘winter 2024/2025’.

Sisk has been installing bollards at the top of Fargate.

The company responded after historian Aidan Stones posted: "Walked up Fargate yesterday and it was difficult to see any progress in the last three months."

A spokesman for Sisk said: "There are currently 25 people working on site. We have recently completed and opened a significant area of the permanent works adjacent to Leopold Street."

The revamp of Fargate is funded in part by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. Sheffield City Council secured £15.8m in December 2020. In November last year it said it had more than doubled to £33.6m due to inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FHSF is also paying for a £7m cultural hub in a former six-storey former shop at 20-26 Fargate.

Event Central will have a live music space in the basement, workshops on the ground, first and second floors, and offices on the third and fourth floors.