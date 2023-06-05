The government has said it won’t clawback unspent cash after giving Sheffield City Council £16.8m - but it must be spent by a deadline.

Ministers have clarified what will happen to Future High Streets Fund money if it isn’t all used by the end of March 2024. The cash was announced two-and-a-half years ago in December 2020 and concerns have been raised about the slow pace of spending it in Sheffield.

Work on a revamp of Fargate has started, but a £7m tender for ‘Event Central’ was only published last month - on the day The Star published this article - and closes this Friday, June 9. It will see the former Clintons card shop on Fargate converted into a six-storey events hub.

A spokeswoman for the department of levelling up, DHLUC, said councils could not negotiate an extension to the deadline but could arrange to spend the cash on something else.

She said: “If local authorities cannot spend the FHSF funding on projects they intended to, they may submit a project adjustment request to us to use the funding on other projects or activities that contribute towards the same strategic aims. There is a process, but our aim is to help local authorities to renew and reshape their high streets. We would expect Sheffield to be able to spend the funding they have received.”

She acknowledged council capacity was “under pressure”.

“We recognise that council capacity is under pressure, which is why we awarded financial support worth £150,000 to all 101 places shortlisted for the Future High Street Fund, alongside straightforward guidance.”

Sheffield City Council bought the former Clintons card shop, opposite Marks and Spencer at 20-26 Fargate, for £1.68m in August last year, according to the Land Registry.

As well as a builder for Event Central, it is also looking for an operator.

The tender document states the building will have a live music space in the basement, makers’ space on the ground, first and second floors and offices on the third and fourth floors. There will be new walls, toilets, structural alterations, a new lift and solar panels.